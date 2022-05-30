PM to launch credit-linked portal ‘Jan Samarth‘

The government will launch a new credit linked portal ‘Jan Samarth’ as part of the week-long ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)’ celebrations during which the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs will showcase various initiatives.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the celebrations on June 6. Addressing a curtain raiser press conference, Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said a credit-linked portal of 13 schemes of 8 government departments will be launched on the first day.

“This would enable beneficiaries to have one view of various schemes. Going forward, we will try to increase the number of schemes. At the same time, this portal enables banks to process these applications from end-to-end,” Malhotra said, while adding that the portal would be integrated with other portals such as Udyam, GSTN, CBDT and UIDAI.

Besides this, a credit outreach programme will be held in all district headquarters on June 8.

“This will be covering four themes — enrolment under various government programmes, government protection schemes, credit-linked scheme and financial literacy,” Malhotra said.

Modi had, on March 12, 2021, inaugurated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking a 75-week countdown to the 75 th anniversary of India’s Independence (August 15, 2022). The AKAM celebrations will continue for a year, thereafter, till August 15, 2023. A documentary will be released on the development of the Securities Market in India on June 8; and on the last day — June 11 — the National Customs and GST Museum ‘Dharohar’ which showcases an array of seized goods, antiques and customs heritage will be dedicated to the nation.

Other notable events during the week-long celebrations include the international conference on data analytics in public procurement that will deliberate on best international practices in the field. Some major initiatives in public expenditure management and taxation, both direct and indirect, will also be showcased.

On June 10, Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate a conference on “Creating Wealth through Market” which will broadly discuss 5 themes — growth of the Indian capital market over the last 75 years, women as rising independent investors, role of government and other market players in improving market confidence, financial literacy and road to financial wellbeing, and the future of Indian capital markets.