AGMs via video conferencing: MCA further sweetens the deal for India Inc

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
With India still grappling around pandemic induced restrictions, the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has further broad-based the earlier facility it had handed out for companies holding Annual General Meetings ( AGMs) through video conferencing.
It has now clarified that companies proposing to organise AGMs in 2022 for the financial year ended/ending any time before/on March 31, 2022, through video conferencing as per respective dates can do so by June 30, 2022.
This latest MCA clarification comes just a week after MCA had allowed companies whose AGMs are due to be held in 2021 ( FY 2020-21) to hold them via video conference till end June 2022. It also had last week clarified that companies can hold their extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) via video conference and transact items through postal ballot till end June next year.
Since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, the MCA has been taking several measures to make life easy for India Inc to meet the company law’s compliance requirements.
Chandrika Sridhar, Partner, Deloitte India, said that the MCA clarification regarding holding AGM through video conference or OAVM is a welcome one and timely. “It will provide a breather for companies due to the continuing restrictions (and possible third wave considerations) relating to the pandemic”, she added.
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, said that the clarification is enabling in nature which further extends the scope of allowing the Companies to hold AGM thru video conferences or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for the prior years as well. “All in all the aim is to facilitate compliance and orderly governance without impediments. It is expected that Companies would give due recognition to such facilitative means", Chawla said.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...