Agro-chemicals industry opposes penal provisions in new pesticides bill

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
An agro-chemicals industry body has opposed the penal provisions in the new Pesticides Management Bill, saying that these do not differentiate between minor and major offences.
The prices of pesticides should not be controlled as these are not essential commodities, the Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) said.
Last month, the Union Cabinet approved the Pesticides Management Bill, 2020, to regulate the business of pesticides and compensate farmers in case of losses from usage of spurious agro-chemicals. The main objective of the bill is to protect the interest of farmers and ensure they get safe and effective pesticides.
The bill will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament.
The CCFI said there are substantive changes in the bill from the draft law and, therefore, this bill needs a thorough review with the stakeholders. It demanded the bill should be referred to a Select Committee of Parliament for consultations.
“There are serious concerns with the new Pesticide Management Bill, which heightens the criminalisation of business operations, as there are penalties of up to Rs 50 lakh with an imprisonment up to 5 years or both, without differentiating between minor or major offences,” it said.
Harish Mehta, Senior Advisor, the CCFI said, “There is no safeguard provision for the genuine manufacturer, who applies the product manufactured as per the regulatory framework formulated by a competent body like the Registration Committee. Safeguard provisions are essential, otherwise over-criminalisation penalty will force manufacturers to shut their shop in India. No one would take the risk of imprisonment for minor offences.”
He said the bill should aim at reducing the criminalisation of business operations.
The CCFI said agro-chemicals are not essential commodities and there is no merit in bringing these products under price control and creating new complexities in the system.
“Any efforts to unnecessarily price control the crop protection solutions in a competitive market would scare away those who are willing to provide better solutions for crop protection compared to an inefficient or less effective alternatives,” it said.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...