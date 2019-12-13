Applications invited for vacancy in CIC

The Centre has invited applications for appointment on the post of Chief Information Commissioner and four Information Commissioners in the transparency watchdog CIC, according to a Personnel Ministry order. It is proposed to appoint the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission (CIC) to succeed the incumbent on completion of the tenure likely on January 11, 2020, it said. Sudhir Bhargava is the Chief Information Commissioner. As many as 33,487 second appeals/complaints were pending in the CIC as on November 28, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had said recently in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.