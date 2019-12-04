Policy

Union Government takes key decisions in Cabinet meet

PTI | Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar   -  Kamal Narang

The Union Cabinet has cleared the way for the Personal Data Protection Bill on Wednesday. The Cabinet had approved the launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund.

The Union Cabinet has cleared the Personal Data Protection Bill, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said. He said that the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 to be introduced in current session of Parliament.

He also informed that the Cabinet had approved the land monetisation at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, to build a five-star hotel.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman aid that the Cabinet had approved the launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund. The Bharat Bond ETF would be first corporate bond ETF, she added. Bharat Bond ETF to provide additional money for PSUs, other government organisations, the Finance Minister said.

executive (government)
