‘Craft handloom villages coming up in five States’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
To encourage integrated and sustainable development of handlooms, crafts and tourism, the Textile Ministry has started work on the construction of craft handloom villages on important tourist circuits across Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and Kerala.
“Craft handloom villages will be able to offer traditional hand-woven products to the consumers and tourists by inspiring knowledge about authentic weaving technique through ‘hands on’ experience,” according to a note prepared by the Ministry of Textiles.
At present construction work is going on for the crafts handloom villages at Mohapara (Assam), Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Srinagar (J&K), Kollam (Kerala) and Rampur, Bodhgaya (Bihar).
“These craft villages are to be set up with the cooperation from the respective State governments,” the note said. The on-going exercise is in line with the announcement made by Textile Minister Smriti Irani last year of the government’s intention to develop ten craft and handloom villages so that handloom products are not limited to clothes or home furnishing alone. “More craft villages will subsequently be set up,” an official said.
The idea is to have tourists visit these handloom villages to not only learn about the weavers but also contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat by buying more of these items.
To help weavers, exporters, manufacturers and designers to create new designs in step with global demand, the Textile Ministry is setting up Design Resource Centres. A DRC is to come up in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, while seven others have already been set up at Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar and Mumbai.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...