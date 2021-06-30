Customs duty reduction on CPO will provide relief to consumers: IVPA

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) has said that the government’s move to reduce customs duty in crude palm oil (CPO) would provide some relief to the consumers.
The government announced the reduction of effective import duty from 35.75 per cent to 30.25 per cent on Tuesday. In a statement on late Tuesday evening, Sudhakar Desai, President of IVPA, said that IVPA appreciates the new practice of transparency and stability as the duration of the duty has been prescribed up to September 30.
“This is probably done keeping in mind the kharif harvest arrivals of oilseeds. This is a very positive move as it will reduce the unnecessary duty speculations. IVPA in its representation has also been seeking a similar transparent mechanism of import policy,” he said.
Palm oil is mainly used in HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, catering), bakery and institution segments which are otherwise affected during the pandemic. This move provides a requisite necessary respite and relief from the burden of high edible oil inflation for the last one year, he said.
The demand for palm, and in general for oils, should increase. He said the downstream sales were down by about 30 per cent for the last one month due to the duty rumours and the lockdowns compared to normal sales. Indonesia has also reduced the export duties by about 15 per cent which would also help achieve lower edible oil prices, he said.
Desai said IVPA has also requested the government to evaluate a dynamic slab duty structure which will provide stable and equitable policy and will be a further step in the right direction of a balanced growth model.
IVPA also made representations to restrict zero duty soybean refined oil imports from neighbouring countries or canalise the same through government agencies to provide a level playing field for the Indian industry, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...