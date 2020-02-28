District skill committees to be strengthened to impart demand-oriented skills

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
To impart skill training that is demand-oriented than supply-centric, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) plans to strengthen the District Skill Committees (DSCs) and increase their participation.
A source familiar with the matter said: “We want to empower DSCs so that they can identify and impart skills that are needed in the respective districts. The aim is not to give skill training just to meet the target but to train youth in skills that are required in that particular region.”.
This will be part of the next phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), PMKVY 3.0, which will be rolled out during 2020-25.
Another focus in the next stage of PMKVY would be skilling of migrant workforce in their native place before they shift their base to the metros and bigger cities for employment.
“If skills are provided to the workforce in their districts then it will be easier for them to get better employment in the bigger cities,” the source added.
Discussion is also on to increase the participation of States in implementing the scheme so that there is more uniformity.
Launched in 2015, PMKVY is currently in its second leg (2016-2020) and aims to benefit 10 million youth through skill training.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...