District skill committees to be strengthened to impart demand-oriented skills

To impart skill training that is demand-oriented than supply-centric, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) plans to strengthen the District Skill Committees (DSCs) and increase their participation.

A source familiar with the matter said: “We want to empower DSCs so that they can identify and impart skills that are needed in the respective districts. The aim is not to give skill training just to meet the target but to train youth in skills that are required in that particular region.”.

This will be part of the next phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), PMKVY 3.0, which will be rolled out during 2020-25.

Another focus in the next stage of PMKVY would be skilling of migrant workforce in their native place before they shift their base to the metros and bigger cities for employment.

“If skills are provided to the workforce in their districts then it will be easier for them to get better employment in the bigger cities,” the source added.

Discussion is also on to increase the participation of States in implementing the scheme so that there is more uniformity.

Launched in 2015, PMKVY is currently in its second leg (2016-2020) and aims to benefit 10 million youth through skill training.