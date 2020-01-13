Energy sector committed to welfare: Pradhan

The Centre is committed to supporting backward communities through energy sector welfare schemes, according to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking at the Special National Vendor Development Programme for SC-ST Entrepreneurs in the Petroleum and Steel sectors on Monday, Pradhan said, “We have a plan to set up 75,000 new petrol pumps, of which 20,000 petrol pumps have been earmarked for the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe communities. We have issued Letters of Intent for 17,117 petrol pumps till now of which 3,627 have been issued to members of the SC/ST community.”

Pradhan also said that 3.5 crore of the 8 crore LPG connections distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have been given to the members of the SC/ST community.