Export of accounting services: CA Institute wants ‘barriers’ removed

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
The CA Institute wants to facilitate export of professional services in a big way now that the government had declared the accounting and financial services sector as one of the ‘12 champion sectors’.
Towards this end, the CA Institute has now sought its members’ feedback on the kind of barriers that they are faced with while providing outsourcing services to organisations abroad.
Also, they have been asked to give feedback on which country has the most barriers and tougher regulations for accounting outsourcing services. The CA Institute members have been asked to comment on whether there are any barriers of language, education (degree recognition) and legal requirements. “ICAI members have been asked to suggest as to how the CA Institute can work towards reducing barriers and help in facilitating export of professional services,” sources said.
They also been asked to suggest areas where they feel training is required to be more equipped to face competition from foreign firms. “This would help the ICAI understand the issues and challenges involved,” official sources said.
Given the market competition across industries, organisations are leveraging accounting outsourcing services as a smart business move to get practical advantage of it, cost-cutting being one of them. In India, the finance and accounting services occupy a substantial share of the total outsourcing services.
In the wake of practice units facing operational breakdown due to lockdown imposed by several State governments across the country owing to the pandemic, the CA Institute’s peer review board has now decided to grant extension to the peer review certificates expiring during the period from April 1 to June 30, up to July 31. Accordingly the validity of such certificate would now be treated as July 31, the ICAI has said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...