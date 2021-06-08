FM ‘hopes’ Infosys will not to let down tax payers

Within hours of launching the new e-filing portal for income tax payers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faced fury from users on her twitter, as the portal saw several glitches.

“I see in my TL (Timeline) grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday. The new portal www.incometax.gov.in. went live at on Monday night. “

User vent ire

A user @karthikp19852 wrote, “Good waste of money, previous one is good. Very slow in server prev record..” Another user @hunkashish123 said, “What milestone? Website is not working. First develop it properly after that launch the portal. Recruit new people in the department and penalise the developer.”

One user @cajawalshah said: “They have given Portal to infosys from TCS. We will face same issues Like GST. What can we expect from Infosys!’” A user @saptak81 remarked, “PLZ urgently look into the new website as it’s USELESS , no previous ITR return is showing , extremely SLOW, no information, I had filed return last JULY 2020, its 1 YEAR NOW Yet nothing done.” User @camitmehta replied, “You have again developed a mishap. We just can’t understand that Indian private players can develop FB Twitter like website in spite of having limited funds. However, GOI having no limit of funds couldn’t use proper resources and develop world class glitch free website.”

Many of the users asked for restoration of old website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

Even on Monday, since morning till late evening, there were lot of sarcastic comments and even rumours about crash of new site despite Income Tax Department announcement at 9 am stating, “We are as excited about the new portal as our users! We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon.”

This is not the first time a tax portal developed by Infosys is in the news for the wrong reason. Earlier, there were lot of issues with GST portal. Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, then made a detailed presentation before the GST Council and presented a timeline for better services including for new facilities being introduced.