Former Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal appointed as IBBI Chairperson

The retired IAS officer, Ravi Mittal has been appointed for a term of five years

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Ravi Mittal, former Sports Secretary, as the Chairperson of Insolvency Regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

He will serve as IBBI Chief for five years or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, official sources said.

Mittal, a retired IAS officer of 1986 batch of Bihar cadre, had earlier served the Department of Financial Services as an Additional Secretary. He had also served as Secretary in the Information & Broadcasting Ministry. During last June, he was given additional charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Skills development and entrepreneurship.

It maybe recalled that IBBI Wholetime Membef (WTM) Navrang Saini is currently officiating as Chairperson till March 5 this year.

M S Sahoo, who was the first Chairperson of IBBI since its inception, had demitted office on September 30 last year. Saini was given additional charge to head IBBI since October 2021. His role was extended last month till March 5, when he is due to complete his term as WTM.