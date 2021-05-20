Policy

GCMMF to help revive milk cooperatives in AP

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on May 20, 2021

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF Ltd.) has been roped in by the Andhra Pradesh government for reviving milk cooperatives in the State.

According to GCMMF sources, the Andhra Pradesh government issued an order on Wednesday approving the revival of dead and unutilized assets of AP Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Ltd. (APDDCF), rejuvenation of dairy cooperatives in the State and leasing out the assets of APDDCF Ltd. on production-based lease amount to GCMMF (Amul).

The assets of APDDCF Ltd. being leased out include the assets alienated by the government to various district milk unions and the assets acquired /purchased/created and are under the possession of various district milk unions, the source said.

Published on May 20, 2021

industrial production
government
