Government notifies law to shed holding in public sector general insurance company

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to a bill to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act. This will facilitate bringing down government’s equity below 51 per cent in a public sector general insurance company
Govt moves to shed stake in a general insurance co
Titled, the ‘General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act, 2021’, the new law has brought in three amendments. First one aims “to omit the proviso to section 10B of the Act so as to remove the requirement that the Central Government holds not less than 51 per cent. of the equity capital in a specified insurer”. The second one will insert a new section 24B “providing for cessation of application of the Act to such specified insurer on and from the date on which the Central Government ceases to have control over it.” And the third one will insert “a new section 31A providing for liability of a director of specified insurer, who is not a whole-time director, in respect of such acts of omission or commission of the specified insurer which has been committed with his knowledge and with his consent.”
According to the objectives of the bill, with a view to provide for greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies and to enhance insurance penetration and social protection and better secure the interests of policy holders and contribute to faster growth of the economy, it has become necessary to amend certain provisions of the Act.
LIC divestment: It’s like killing the golden goose
The new law is seen as a move to implement the budget announcement on privatisation of one of the public sector general insurance companies. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has repeatedly said that the new law is not for privatisation. “What we are trying to in this is not to privatise, we are bringing some enabling provision so that the Government can bring in public participation, the common people’s participation in the general insurance companies,” she had said while introducing the bill during just concluded Monsoon session of the Parliament.
Further she mentioned that general insurance companies in the private sector have greater penetration, as they raise more money from market and therefore give a better premium for insuring public and also have innovate packages. “Whereas public general insurance companies are not able to perform because they are always short of resources,” Sitharaman said.
As on date, there are four general insurance companies in the public sector - National Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and the United India Insurance Company Ltd. Now, it is not yet known that in which one of them, the government will lower its shareholding.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...