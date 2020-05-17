Policy

Government to privatise non-strategic PSUs: FM

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 17, 2020 Published on May 17, 2020

File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister. Photo: Debasish Bhaduri

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said a new “coherent” public sector enterprises policy will be formulated that will define strategic sectors which will have not more than four PSUs.

List of strategic sectors requiring presence of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in public interest will be notified, she said while announcing her fifth and final economic stimulus package.

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed.

In other sectors, PSUs will be privatised.

“To minise wasteful administrative costs, number of enterprises in strategic sectors will ordinarily be only one to four; others will be privatised/merged/brought under holding companies,” she said.

Published on May 17, 2020
public sector undertaking
State PSUs
economics (education)
policy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DGTR proposes import duty hike on synthetic rubber from South Korea under CEPA