The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI – 2024).

Also read: INROAD project brings 70,000 hectares under natural rubber in North-East

The scheme is for a period of 10 years from the date of its notification along with 8 years for committed liabilities with a financial outlay of ₹10,037 crore.

The scheme is proposed to be divided into two parts. Part A caters to the incentives to the eligible units (₹9,737 crore), and Part B is for implementation and institutional arrangements for the scheme (₹300 crore).

The proposed scheme envisages around 2,180 applications, and it is anticipated that direct employment opportunities of about 83,000 will be generated during the scheme period. A significant number of indirect employment is also expected to be generated.

All eligible industrial units to commence their production or operation within four years from the grant of registration.

DPIIT will implement the scheme in cooperation with the States. The Steering Committee, headed by the Secretary, DPIIT (SIIT), will decide upon any interpretation of the scheme within its overall financial outlay and issue detailed guidelines for execution.

State Level Committee, headed by the State’s Chief Secretary, will monitor implementation, checks and balances, ensuring transparency and efficiency. A secretary level committee, headed by the senior Secretary of the state (Industries), will be responsible for implementing the scheme, including the recommendation of registration and incentives claims.

The Government has formulated the new industrial development scheme — UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme) 2024— as a Central Sector Scheme for the development of industries and generation of employment in the States of North East Region.

Also read: CIFT to focus on fishery based entrepreneurship development in North East

Its main objective is to generate gainful employment, which will lead to the area’s overall socio-economic development. It will create productive economic activity in the manufacturing and service sectors.