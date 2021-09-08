Govt mulls purchase obligation for G-hydrogen, PLI for electrolyzers

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The government plans to bring in mandatory ‘green hydrogen purchase obligation’ for the industry and ‘production-linked incentive’ scheme for the manufacture of electrolyzers, the Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a webinar on green hydrogen, organized by the Council for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Singh said that the Power Ministry had “drawn up a Cabinet note” for mandating the use of green-hydrogen, according to which if the mandatory purchase was fixed at 10 per cent of hydrogen consumption, then 8,800 MW of electrolyzer capacity would be needed. (Electrolyzers are the machines that split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Green hydrogen is the production of hydrogen with the use of renewable energy or through other non-fossil fuel-based processes.)
At present, there are no electrolyzer manufacturers in India. (Reliance has talked of setting up plants and a US-based company, called Ohmium, has also said it would set up a factory in Bengaluru.) To engender the manufacture of electrolyzers in India, the government proposes to extend the PLI scheme to cover electrolyzers, Singh said.
Initially, only the refining and fertilizer sectors would be mandated. Going forward, more hydrogen users would be brought under purchase obligations and also the percentage would be gradually increased from 10 per cent to about 25 per cent.
Singh said that forcing refiners and fertilizers to use green hydrogen would increase the prices of petroleum products and fertilizers “only slightly”.
Singh said the government intends to push the use of green hydrogen for long-distance, heavy-duty transportation (including shipping), fertilizers and steel.
Accordingly, there would be ‘viability gap funding’ for heavy mobility and purchase tenders for fertilizers produced with green hydrogen.
Speaking earlier, Dr Deepak Yadav of CEEW, said that the potential for green hydrogen in India was estimated to be 7.5 million tons, which would need 200 GW of solar power.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...