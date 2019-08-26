Govt recommends 5 per cent import tax hike on refined palm oil from Malaysia

The Indian government has recommended raising the tax on refined palm oil imports from Malaysia by 5 per cent to curb cheaper purchases of the tropical oil, showed a government document.

It has recommended raising the import tax for six months, said the document seen by Reuters.

India currently imposes a 40 per cent import tax on crude palm oil and 50 per cent on refined palm oils. However, shipments of refined palm oils from Malaysia have since January been taxed only at 45 per cent, under an agreement with Malaysia. That led to a surge in refined palm imports in the first seven months of 2019.

Government sources on Friday said India planned to impose an extra 5 per cent tax on vegetable oil imports within weeks and use the revenue to help boost the country's stagnating oilseed production.