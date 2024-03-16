Gujarat government on Saturday announced a new Gujarat Procurement Policy 2024 through which it plans to encourage MSME units and women entrepreneurs to sell more products to the state.

The policy, which will come into force on April 1, will also encourage procurement from startups and entities operated by Scheduled Castes and Tribes, stated an official release here. Startups have been exempted from criterias like minimum prior experience and turnover.

During the financial year 2022-23, the Gujarat government made ₹1.47 lakh crore worth of purchases under the existing policy.

The new policy mandates BIS product specifications for items that will be procured. It also promoted procurement of all goods and services through the Government-e-Marketplace or GeM portal.

For procurement costing ₹200 crore or more, the government will float a global tender inquiry. The government revised the 2016 policy after incorporating suggestions from various organizations, manufacturing units, associations and government departments, the release added.