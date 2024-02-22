The Information & Broadcasting Ministry, on Thursday, launched various portals, including the National Video Gateway of Bharat (NaViGate) portal, a bilingual platform that hosts videos and information regarding various government schemes, initiatives and campaigns. The Ministry has also launched the Press Sewa portal and a digital media and ebilling system or Central Bureau of Communication. It has also kickstarted the process to develop a national register for lcoal cable operators.

The Ministry said these initiatives are aimed at “ensuring ease of doing business by fostering a more conducive business environment for newspaper publishers and TV channels, enhance transparency and efficiency in government communication, provide easy access to authentic government videos and create a comprehensive database of local cable operators.”

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said India is viewed as an attractive destination for investment, with global companies eager to establish businesses in the country.

The NaViGate Bharat portal offers an interactive user interface to search, stream and download videos related to various government schemes, initiatives and campaigns. Meanwhile, the Press Sewa Portal has been developed under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 (PRP Act, 2023) by the Press Registrar General of India, with an aim to simplify the registration procedures.

The Ministry has also introduced empanelment, media planning and e-billing system for the Central Bureau of Communication. CBC provides 360 degree media and communication solutions to Ministries, Departments, PSUs, and autonomous bodies. “The new system of CBC is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in media planning processes, and provide an end-to-end ERP solution for the media industry for doing business in a paperless environment, “ the official statement added.

“National Register for Local Cable Operators (LCOs) is the first step to bring registration of LCOs currently with Post Offices spread across the country under a Centralised Registration System. A web form has been designed to collect information from local cable operators for the purpose of National Register. A Centralised portal for online registration is in the process of development,” the Ministry added.