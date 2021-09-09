India-Australia to discuss defence, economy, Covid-19, Afghanistan in ‘2+2 Ministerial Dialogue’

Foreign and Defence Ministers from India and Australia will meet on September 11 in New Delhi for the first ‘India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue’ that is likely to take up wide ranging security and strategic issues such as strengthening defence & maritime cooperation, dealing with Covid-19, intensifying trade and economic relationship and appropriately handling global matters including the Afghanistan crisis.

“Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton will be visiting India on September 10-12 to take part in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

From the Indian side, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the delegation which will comprise officials from the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.

Elevation of bilateral relations

“The inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is being held pursuant to the elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership during the India-Australia leaders’ virtual summit on June 4 2020. The agenda for the dialogue will cover a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the release said.

The Australian Ministers will be on a four-nation visit covering India, South Korea, Indonesia and the United States.

“During our meetings and engagements across the four countries, we will discuss our continuing partnerships to overcome the pandemic, including through the equitable, safe and effective distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, and our shared path to global economic recovery,” Payne said in a statement.