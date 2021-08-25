India considers allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corp

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India is considering allowing foreign direct investment in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a person familiar with the matter, which could enable a single overseas investor to buy a large stake in the firm that’s headed for a mega-IPO.
Any strategic investment would be subject to a cap, though it’s unclear at what level that would be set, the person said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. Participants at a meeting earlier this month noted a 20 per cent FDI limit on State-run banks, the person said.
Allowing FDI in LIC would permit so-called strategic investors such as massive pension funds or insurance firms to participate in the initial public offering, which is slated to be India’s largest ever. The Reserve Bank of India defines FDI as purchase of a stake that’s 10% or larger by an individual or entity based abroad.
Bankers seeking to arrange LIC’s IPO are due to make presentations to the government Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration -- which owns 100 per cent of LIC -- is looking at the sale to help narrow its budget gap to 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product in the year through March 2022.
The listing could value LIC at as much as $261 billion, based on its assets under management and using private sector insurers as a benchmark, analysts at Jefferies India wrote in a February note.
While FDI of as much as 74 per cent is permitted in most Indian insurers, the rules don’t apply to LIC because it is a special entity created by an act of parliament, the person said, adding that the discussions regarding FDI are at an early stage and no final decision has been reached yet. A spokesperson for the finance ministry couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.
BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group are among seven foreign banks vying to manage the IPO. Nine Indian firms include HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Capital.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...