India rated as best alternative option for companies planning to relocate out of China

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India, along with Vietnam, is rated as the best alternative options for companies which are planning to relocate their operations out of China, says a survey by Agility Logistics, a global logistics player. The US-China trade war first made companies, especially those in the US, to sit up and consider the possibility of de-risking their operations by reducing their dependence on China when it comes to sourcing. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck China and caused supply-chain disruption, their mind was made.
Indian government has been taking measures to attract such capacities. It even sharply reduced the corporate tax rate to attract companies. The move has already started with Germany’s Eickhoff Wind Ltd to invest ₹621 crore to manufacture gearboxes for wind energy production, near Chennai. This is a relocation of the company’s production facility from China and Germany.
India’s major advantage, the report says, is its strong logistics system. Foreign investment in India has continued too, it adds. Salcomp, the world’s largest manufacturer of cell phone chargers, began operations at Sriperumbudur during 2020. The company, which already produces around 8 million phone chargers per month in India, plans to rapidly expand operations, adding one thousand to its already 7,500 strong headcount, said the Agility Emerging Market Logistics Index survey.
Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron – all manufacturers for Apple along with Salcomp – are seeking to expand Indian operations and take advantage of the government’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, which provides as much as $6 billion over five years in subsidies for Indian-made cell phones and accessories. At least 20 electronics manufacturers have expressed interest following the announcement of the scheme, which may be extended to other consumer electronics products, says the report.
Manufacturers and retailers, as they reassess their sourcing locations, look for a number of factors, including proximity to suppliers and customers, availability of transportation capacity on specific lanes, overall lead time, storage locations and modal mix amongst others.
“After several decades of increasingly global supply chains, a combination of increased trade barriers and vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic are forcing an assessment of global, regional and local options, of how and where to consolidate sourcing, and how to mitigate risk through dual- and multi-sourcing,” the survey said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...