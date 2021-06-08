Jaishankar to hold high-level meetings in Kuwait this week

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet political leaders and senior officials in Kuwait this week during his three-day visit starting Wednesday.

Jaishankar, who is visiting the country at the invitation of his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, will also address the Indian community there, as per an official release circulated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The Minister will also carry a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Kuwait,” the release added.

Also read: BRICS Foreign Ministers endorse support for WTO talks on IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccines

To help India fight the second wave of Covid-19, Kuwait ensured sustained and reliable supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to the country. The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait while Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India.