Justice NV Ramana appointed next Chief Justice of India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 06, 2021

Justice N V Ramana   -  THE HINDU

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was on Tuesday appointed as the next chief justice of India.

According government notification, Justice Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent S A Bobde demits office a day before.

Justice Ramana would retire on August 26, 2022.

