The government has suspended the Finance and Commercial directors of Steel CPSE SAIL with immediate effect after getting directions from Lok Pal. Following this the company also suspended 26 officials.

“Ministry of Steel, Government of India vide its letters dated 19th January, 2024 has placed V.S. Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial), SAIL and A.K. Tulsiani, Director (Finance), SAIL on suspension with immediate effect,” a statement issued by Steel CPSE said.

Further to it, complying with the instructions from the Steel Ministry, SAIL has also placed 26 Below Board Level officials of the Company on suspension with immediate effect. “The issue pertains to some investigations being carried out as per the directions of Lokpal,” the statement added.

Commenting on the matter, the Chairman of SAIL, Amarendu Prakash, said, “The company’s business is being carried out as usual, and it is not going to impact the performance of the company. We are dedicated to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct. SAIL continues to stand strong in the industry focussing on quality and customer satisfaction”.