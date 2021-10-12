Modi, Frederiksen support early conclusion of India-EU FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen have supported an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under negotiations and agreed to expand collaboration in areas of agriculture technology, including food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilisers and aquaculture.

New areas of cooperation like smart water resource management, creation of best resources from waste – waste to best – and efficient supply chain management were also identified by the two leaders during Frederiksen’s visit to India from October 9-11, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

“The two leaders welcomed the decision to resume the India-EU FTA negotiations and expressed the hope that they will be concluded at an early date,” the release stated. They also discussed regional and global developments, including the post-pandemic global economic recovery, Indo-Pacific and the situation in Afghanistan.

Four government-to-government MoUs and agreements in the fields of traditional knowledge, skill development, mapping of ground water resources and coolant technologies were exchanged during the visit.

Earlier this year, India and the EU decided to restart negotiations for an FTA in goods and services, after a gap of eight years. The two will also work out simultaneous pacts in the area of investments and geographic indications.