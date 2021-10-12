Modi, Frederiksen support early conclusion of India-EU FTA

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen have supported an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under negotiations and agreed to expand collaboration in areas of agriculture technology, including food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilisers and aquaculture.
New areas of cooperation like smart water resource management, creation of best resources from waste – waste to best – and efficient supply chain management were also identified by the two leaders during Frederiksen’s visit to India from October 9-11, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.
Also read: India, Denmark decide to expand their cooperation to newer areas
“The two leaders welcomed the decision to resume the India-EU FTA negotiations and expressed the hope that they will be concluded at an early date,” the release stated. They also discussed regional and global developments, including the post-pandemic global economic recovery, Indo-Pacific and the situation in Afghanistan.
Four government-to-government MoUs and agreements in the fields of traditional knowledge, skill development, mapping of ground water resources and coolant technologies were exchanged during the visit.
Earlier this year, India and the EU decided to restart negotiations for an FTA in goods and services, after a gap of eight years. The two will also work out simultaneous pacts in the area of investments and geographic indications.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...