NFRA consultation paper: Last date for comments extended to July 30

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), an independent regulator overseeing the auditing profession, has extended the last date for submission of comments on its Consultation Paper titled ‘Enhancing Engagement with Stakeholders: Report of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)‘ from July 10 to July 30.

It may be recalled that NFRA is in the process of evaluating the recommendations of its TAC and developing an action plan for implementing them in a phased manner, taking into consideration the relevance and fulfilling its mandate, time and resource constraints.

Among its several recommendations, TAC had recommended that NFRA examine the desirability and feasibility of a policy on settlement of disciplinary matters.