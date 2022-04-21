Niti Aayog releases draft policy on battery swapping

Niti Aayog has released a draft battery swapping policy under which all metropolitan cities with a population above 40-lakh (as per Census 2011) will be prioritised for development of network under the first phase.

In the second phase, all major cities such as State capitals, Union Territory headquarters and cities with population over five-lakh (as per Census 2011) will be covered, given the importance of the two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) vehicle segments, it said.

“Any Central and State government agencies involved in implementation of battery swapping networks may consider this prioritisation when providing additional policy support and/or subsidy allocations for battery swapping networks,” the government think tank said in the draft policy.

Battery swapping

Battery swapping is an alternative, which involves exchanging discharged batteries for charged ones and providing flexibility to charge them separately. This de-links charging and battery usage and keeps the vehicle in operational mode with negligible downtime.

It is generally used for smaller vehicles such as 2Ws and 3Ws with smaller batteries that are easier to swap, compared to four-wheelers and e-buses, although solutions are emerging for the latter segments as well. Battery swapping offers three key advantages relative to charging -- it is time, space, and cost efficient -- provided each swappable battery is actively used, it explained.

Niti Aayog said any individual or entity is free to set up a battery swapping station at any location, provided that the specified technical, safety and performance standards are adhered to.

The development comes after the Finance Minister in her Budget speech 2022-23 had announced that the Centre would be introducing a battery swapping policy and interoperability standards to improve efficiency in the EV ecosystem, considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale.

Niti Aayog had in February, held an inter-ministerial discussion to formulate a robust and comprehensive battery swapping policy framework. It also held a pre-draft stakeholder discussion with stakeholders representing battery swapping operators, manufacturers, vehicle OEMs, financial institutions, think tanks, and other experts.

The draft is up for consultation, and Niti Aayog has invited comments on it until June 5.