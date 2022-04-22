NITI Aayog, UNICEF India ink pact on SDGs focusing on children

NITI Aayog and UNICEF India on Thursday signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on children. Reiterating a mutual commitment towards realising children’s rights in India, the SoI seeks to formalise a framework of cooperation to launch the first report on the ‘State of India’s Children: Status and Trends in Multidimensional Child Development’.

To achieve the child development priorities under the SDGs, UNICEF India and NITI Aayog are developing a comprehensive measure to understand the multidimensional attainments and deprivations among children across health and nutrition, education, water and sanitation, household living standards; and protective environment, to analyse the status of children around critical child-related SDGs to establish recent trends. This effort will contribute to the realisation of India’s commitments to the 2030 Agenda and provide a set of policy recommendations for concerted action to accelerate progress towards the SDGs to ‘leave no child behind’ and achieve their holistic development.

In his address, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, “This child-focused SDG initiative builds on our effort of monitoring progress through the SDG India Index and Dashboard, which continues to be a unique data-driven initiative for triggering policy action. This new initiative with UNICEF is built on the ethos of SDG attainments for children and ensuring that no child is left behind.”

Arjan de Wagt, Officer in Charge Deputy Representative UNICEF India said, “Addressing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children is vital to recovery efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda. Comprehensive measurement of the status of children will pave the way for multi-sectoral policies and programmes across health and nutrition, education, safe water and sanitation, child protection, social protection and climate action to reach the most vulnerable children.”

The collaboration between NITI Aayog and UNICEF India will draw up the methods, technical analysis, reporting, and action planning for the first report on the ‘Status of India’s Children’, with a focus on the multidimensional aspects of child development like health, education, nutrition, protection, and other relevant areas. This project will undertake a whole-of-society approach of involving all stakeholders ranging from Union Ministries, State Governments, Civil Society Organizations, and child rights collectives.