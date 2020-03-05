Now companies in the red can pay their independent directors well

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Companies may soon be allowed to remunerate their non-executive directors and independent directors handsomely even if they had earned inadequate profits or were reporting losses.
The Centre proposes to do away with an existing norm that prevented companies with net losses from handing out good pay packages to their independent directors.
For most independent directors, commissions (a percentage of net profit) are a big source of compensation besides the regular sitting fees and companies cannot now hand out commissions to directors if they are making net losses.
Companies with losses — especially the new age start-ups and fintechs that make losses in the initial years — find it difficult to attract top notch talent for the post of independent directors in their Boards without forking out good compensation for them.
The proposed Companies Bill will allow payment of adequate remuneration to non-executive directors in case of inadequacy of profits, by aligning with provisions for remuneration to executive directors (Sec 147 and Sec 197), a government official said
This will enable companies with inadequate profits to retain good talented non executive directors (including independent directors),” this official added.
However, the remuneration for independent directors will need the approval of the shareholders and creditors.
The overall cap of total managerial remuneration to directors including managing directors and whole-time directors will continue to be 11 per cent of net profit.
It was pointed out that companies find it difficult to attract good quality independent directors if these could not be adequately compensated due to regulatory restrictions in situations of losses.
Very few top notch individuals would like to associate with companies which are making losses or low profits, especially if they only get sitting fees and nothing beyond it because of regulatory restrictions.
G Ramaswamy, former President of the CA Institute, said that the proposed amendment to allow even loss making companies to pay adequate remuneration to independent directors will help attract top talent and help the Indian companies become globally competitive.
“If good experts are roped in, even loss making companies can be revived. If there is no proper compensation to such directors, it will be difficult for experts to stay in the company. With this proposed move, companies can look to get best of talent at a remunerative price,” he said.
Ashok Haldia, former Secretary of the CA Institute, said that the proposal would encourage such companies to attract persons with experience and expertise on the Board of directors, to help turnaround such companies. An alternative could have been to pay the additional amount once the company is turned around.
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Apart from helping you monitor your portfolio value, the document also has many other uses
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...