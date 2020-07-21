Passenger carriers with up to 8 seats require no spare tyre: Gazette

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
The government on Tuesday said the M1 category of vehicles fitted with tubeless tyres may not require to carry a spare wheel or tyre and instead carry a tyre repair kit as a standard item.
“Provided further that in case of M1 category of vehicle fitted with tubeless tyre and supplied with tyre repair kit as a standard item, it may not require a ready to use or temporary use spare wheel,” a Gazette of India notification said.
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the M1 category of vehicles are passenger carriage vehicles comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat.
“For the purposes of this rule, tyre repair kit means an easy-to-repair kit stored in the vehicle, which in the incident of tyre puncture is used to seal the punctured spot in the tyre tread using specific sealant poured into the tyre along with compressed air," the notification said.
“These rules may be called the Central Motor Vehicles (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2020, and the vehicle categories M1 up to maximum mass of 3.5 T and N1 manufactured after October 1, 2020, fitted with tyre pressure monitoring systems, shall confirm to AIS – 154; as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016,” it said.
"Provided that vehicles fitted with tyre pressure monitoring system approved as per AIS 110 shall deem to comply with requirements of AIS 154," the notification added.
