Pension, insurance benefits to families of workers who died due to Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday his Government stands in solidarity with the members of those families who lost their earning member due to Covid 19.
Modi said family pension under ESIC and EPFO-Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme will provide a financial cushion to them.
The Labour Ministry said in a release after the announcement of Modi on Twitter that the ESIC will provide pension to families of those who died due to Covid and an enhanced and liberalised insurance compensation to depedent family members.
They will receive of benefit of pension equivalent to 90 per cent of average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms. “This benefit will be available retrospectively with effect from March 24, 2020 and for all such cases till March 24, 2022,” the release added.
The insurance benefits under the EDLI scheme have been enhanced and liberalised, the Ministry said. “Apart from all other beneficiaries, this will in particular help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to Covid. Amount of maximum insurance benefit has been increased from ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 7 lakh,” the Ministry said. The provision of minimum insurance benefit of ₹2.5 lakh has been restored and will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020 for the next three years.
