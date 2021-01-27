PM chairs PRAGATI meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 35th edition of Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based multi-modal platform, involving Central and State governments involving a total investment of ₹54,675 crore.

In the meeting, ten agenda items were taken for review, including nine projects and one programme. Among the nine projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Railways, three from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and one project each from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Power Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs.

"These nine projects have a cumulative cost of ₹ 54,675 crore concerning the 15 states including Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," a statement said.

Up to the 34th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 283 projects having a total cost of ₹13.14 lakh crore have been reviewed.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

The Prime Minister directed all the officials to ensure expeditious resolution of issues hindering infrastructure projects. He also encouraged the Department of Pharmaceuticals and states and UTs to provide wide publicity of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and use technology to enhance its effectiveness.