PM chairs PRAGATI meeting

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 35th edition of Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based multi-modal platform, involving Central and State governments involving a total investment of ₹54,675 crore.
In the meeting, ten agenda items were taken for review, including nine projects and one programme. Among the nine projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Railways, three from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and one project each from Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Power Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs.
"These nine projects have a cumulative cost of ₹ 54,675 crore concerning the 15 states including Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," a statement said.
Up to the 34th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 283 projects having a total cost of ₹13.14 lakh crore have been reviewed.
During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.
The Prime Minister directed all the officials to ensure expeditious resolution of issues hindering infrastructure projects. He also encouraged the Department of Pharmaceuticals and states and UTs to provide wide publicity of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and use technology to enhance its effectiveness.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...