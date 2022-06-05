PM Modi to launch national portal for credit-linked govt schemes on June 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 6, will launch a special portal for government credit schemes and special series of coins.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's office said that Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs Ministry as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) celebration.

He will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes — Jan Samarth Portal. It is a one-stop digital portal linking the Government credit schemes. It’s a first-of-its-kind platform that directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.

“The main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes,” the statement said.

He will also release a special series of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 coins. These special series coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.