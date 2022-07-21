TRAI issues consultation paper on MSO registration process

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has floated a consultation paper on issues concerning registration of Multi System Operators. It said it is being done after receiving reference from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry seeking recommendations pertaining to MSO registration renewal procedure

An MSO is a larger intermediary in the digital cable ecosystem, receives the signals of different television channels, combines them and transmits the feed to multiple Local Cable Operators.

“Digitalisation of the Indian broadcasting sector began in 2012 and was completed across the country by March 2017. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) issued the first of new registrations to Multi System Operators (MSOs) during the Digital Addressable System’s implementation in June 2012, which becomes due for renewal/extension in June 2022,” the Authority said in a statement.

Stating that the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 do not mention provisions about the renewal of MSO registrations, TRAI added that the Ministry has, therefore, sought recommendations on this issue. “ The consultation paper aims to seek comments of the stakeholders on the relevant issues pertaining to renewal of MSO registration, including the quantum of fee to be paid for such renewal,” the official statement added.

The consultation paper has sought industry’s view on the period that should be prescribed for extension or renewal on expiry of the initial MSO registration. It has also sought views on whether a one-time fee can be levied and its quantum on renewal of registration. Other issues raised include whether there should be some qualifying conditions or compliances be prescribed for renewal of MSO registration, among others