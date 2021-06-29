What’s the hurry on Pesticide Bill, panel members ask Centre

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The first meeting of the Agriculture Standing Committee of Parliament on Pesticide Management Bill on Tuesday saw near unanimity among members in appealing to the Centre that the Bill should not be pushed in a hurry. The members reminded the Union Agriculture Secretary, Sanjay Agarwal, about the controversies that followed the passage of the three farm laws and said the Centre should reach out to farmers, agriculture scientists and State Governments to know their views on the Bill.
Also read: Pesticide residues caused Eluru's mystery illness: Reports
The panel is headed by BJP MP from Karnataka, Parvatagouda Chandanagouda Gaddigoudar. The Bill, tabled in the Parliament last year, seeks to regulate pesticides, including their manufacture, import, packaging, labelling, pricing, storage, advertisement, sale, transport, distribution, use and disposal in order to ensure availability of safe and effective pesticides.
The MPs argued that many of the provisions in the Bill is an encroachment into the rights of States. They said it will give an upper hand to multinational companies in the production and sale of manufacturing of pesticides. “Many in the committee opined that the farmers may not accept the Bill as it is likely to result in increase in the input cost,” a member in the panel said.
The members said the committee should also hear the views of the States and farmers’ unions who are holding protests against the three farm laws. The Opposition members also questioned the decision to invite pro government farmers’ outfits such as Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Bharat Krishak Samaj into the meeting. “We said the committee should also invite unions who hold critical views against the Centre. The Chairman said he will consider that suggestion,” another member said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...