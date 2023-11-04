Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the importance of policies over slogans in the fight against poverty.

Delivering the closing address at the 21st edition of HT Leadership Summit 2023, ‘Beyond Barriers’, Modi emphasised that poverty cannot be effectively combated with mere slogans. It necessitates well thought out and impactful policies, he noted.

“Fight against poverty can only be waged with solutions, not mere slogans”, he said.

Noting that India is progressing by breaking free from barriers, Modi said that in India today every citizen is brimming with enthusiasm and energy. The country’s middle class is taking a leading role in every developmental endeavour, he added.

On climate actions, Modi said that India’s mindset has changed and is now proactively looking to meet the climate action goals.

On the success of Chandrayaan, Modi noted that it has instilled self confidence in the entire nation. “With the success of Chandrayaan, 140 crore people have not become scientists and astronauts but the entire country is feeling the self-confidence,” he said.

On the 2024 general elections, Modi said “Now in 2023, when the country is discussing next year’s Lok Sabha elections, your theme is ‘Beyond Barriers’. As I am a political representative, I see a message in it. You have clearly indicated that the public will support us after breaking all barriers,” Modi said.