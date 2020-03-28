Power Ministry relaxes Discom payment security mechanism as lockdown stuns bill collection

The Ministry of Power has relaxed the payment security mechanism to be ensured by power distribution companies (Discoms). This has been done to give support to the Discoms that are finding it difficult to collect payments for bills raised on consumers in light of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Many consumers of the Discoms are unable to pay their dues. This has critically affected the liquidity position of the Discoms, thereby impairing their ability to make timely payments to generating and transmission companies, and maintaining letter of credit,” an order from the Ministry of Power said.

“Considering the unprecedented and force majeure situation, it has been decided that power may be scheduled even if the payment security mechanism is established for 50 per cent of the amount for which payment the security mechanism is to be otherwise established contractually. This order shall be in effect till June 30, 2020,” the Power Ministry said.

Normally, Discoms maintain a payment assurance for all the power that they intend to procure from a power generator (Genco). This is done to prevent build up of dues as Discoms were notorious for delaying payments to Gencos. The prepayment for power procurement mechanism was in place since June 28, 2019.

Impact of the lockdown

The trouble for the power sector multiplied manifold when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Shailendra Dubey, Chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), power demand in the States across the country has come down by 20-30 per cent, and their major source of income from high-end earning sources like the Railways, industrial and commercial consumers have been blocked due to complete shutdown.

“The containment measures have resulted in a sudden fall in electricity bill collections of the Discoms by 80 per cent over the last few days. The sudden fall in collections has resulted in the inability of Discoms to make daily payments not only to generators, which in turn is affecting the coal payments and coal transport by Railways, but also debt servicing to banks and financial institutions,” Dubey said.