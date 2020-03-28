Power Ministry relaxes Discom payment security mechanism as lockdown stuns bill collection

Covid-19 alert: Beware of falsified medicines & unauthorised websites
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
The Ministry of Power has relaxed the payment security mechanism to be ensured by power distribution companies (Discoms). This has been done to give support to the Discoms that are finding it difficult to collect payments for bills raised on consumers in light of the Covid-19 lockdown.
“Many consumers of the Discoms are unable to pay their dues. This has critically affected the liquidity position of the Discoms, thereby impairing their ability to make timely payments to generating and transmission companies, and maintaining letter of credit,” an order from the Ministry of Power said.
“Considering the unprecedented and force majeure situation, it has been decided that power may be scheduled even if the payment security mechanism is established for 50 per cent of the amount for which payment the security mechanism is to be otherwise established contractually. This order shall be in effect till June 30, 2020,” the Power Ministry said.
Normally, Discoms maintain a payment assurance for all the power that they intend to procure from a power generator (Genco). This is done to prevent build up of dues as Discoms were notorious for delaying payments to Gencos. The prepayment for power procurement mechanism was in place since June 28, 2019.
The trouble for the power sector multiplied manifold when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Shailendra Dubey, Chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), power demand in the States across the country has come down by 20-30 per cent, and their major source of income from high-end earning sources like the Railways, industrial and commercial consumers have been blocked due to complete shutdown.
“The containment measures have resulted in a sudden fall in electricity bill collections of the Discoms by 80 per cent over the last few days. The sudden fall in collections has resulted in the inability of Discoms to make daily payments not only to generators, which in turn is affecting the coal payments and coal transport by Railways, but also debt servicing to banks and financial institutions,” Dubey said.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Covid-19 is currently the spectre at the feast. But the pandemic must not be seen in isolation
The former set has been at forefront of the fight unlike the latter lot, which has been subdued
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...