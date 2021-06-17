PPE protects Gokaldas Exports from impact of pandemic

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Apparel and garments player, Gokaldas Exports’ entry into personal protective equipment (PPE) business came to its rescue during Covid-19 hit FY21.
“We seized the opportunity to design and manufacture PPE and became one of the largest producers of the product during the early pandemic. This brought in revenue to the extent of ₹80 crore during the year and substantial cash flows to tide over the financial deficit during the early part of the year,” Sivaramakrishnan G, MD & CEO of Gokaldas Exports told analysts.
Explaining FY21, he said during the year, the company managed to cut costs, rationalise capacity, streamlined operations.
“When the first Covid-19 wave struck, we had order cancellations and realignments, payment deferral and operations closure, resulting in a stressed H1 of FT21. The third-quarter (Q3) saw a constrained order flow as the customers were holding excess inventory from spring 2020,” explained Sivaramakrishnan.
To tide over the Covid-19 crisis, the company also consciously reduced its exposure to Indian retail customers to minimise credit risk.
“We then returned to business normalcy from Q4 onwards. With all these efforts we could contain an overall export sales drop to just about 9 percent over the previous year,” he said.
He added “We ensured high efficiency in our manufacturing process, controlled our cost well, contained working capital deployed, and improved connection with our customers. Thus, despite a drop in revenue the company delivered a superior EBITDA margin for the year as compared to the previous one.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...