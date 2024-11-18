President Droupadi Murmu has appointed K Sanjay Murthy as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). A notification to this effect has been issued by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the Finance Ministry.
Currently, Murthy is serving as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education.
Murthy, who is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch, belongs to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He will replace incumbent CAG Girish Chandra Murmu, who took charge of the role of CAG in August 2020.
