Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Centre gives priority to fiscal prudence without compromising on resources for welfare scheme. She also emphasised that Indian economy is moving in the right direction and macroeconomic indicators are healthy.

“Fiscal prudence is given priority and at the same time not denying any funds for social welfare,” Sitharaman said while replying to debate on first Supplementary Demands for Grants (SDFG) in the Lok Sabha.

SDG refers to the statement of supplementary demands laid before Parliament, showing the estimated amount of further expenditure necessary for a financial year, over and above the expenditure authorised in the annual financial statement for that year.

Cash outgo

Post debate and reply, Lok Sabha approved fresh cash outgo of over ₹58,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 2024, with a large chunk going towards MGNREGA and subsidy on fertilizer.

Talking about overall economy, she said: “Our economy is moving in the right direction. Macroeconomic fundamentals are fine. We have become the fastest-growing economy. Q2 growth of 7.6 per cent is the highest in the world.”

On MNREGA, she said it is a demand-driven programme, and the government allocate funds accordingly. On complaints of members that the Centre delays the release of funds to States, Sitharaman said they are done in accordance with the rules on receipt of utilisation certificate.

Onion export ban

Responding to a specific question raised by NCP’s MP Supriye Sule, Sitharman defended government’s decision to impose export ban on onion. “I understand the concern, but if there are crop shortages and if there are difficulties of getting something as essential as onion to the market, we will have to ensure that Indian consumers get the priority and therefore, sometimes we need to come up with these measures,” she said.

The government on December 8 banned exports of onion till March next year to increase domestic availability and keep prices in check, which is currently selling at about ₹60 per kg.

GST Dues

Earlier, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the FM said GST dues are pending from the Centre is not correct and is a “misnomer” as states have not submitted AG’s report.

“It is important to understand that if the AG’s (Accountant General) certification is (mandatory). If the AG’s certificate does not reach us, we cannot clear,” she said. while responding to a question from Trinamool Congress member Saket Gokhale, who asked about the GST dues of States, especially to West Bengal.

The Finance Minister said she would specifically name some States “so that there are no doubts in the minds of the people”. Goa has not submitted AG’s certificate for FY18, FY19 and FY20. It is also yet to send the report for FY22 and the first quarter of FY23.

West Bengal has also not submitted AG’s report from FY20 to the first quarter of FY23. “AG’s certificate has not come from West Bengal, so the amount would not be released,” she said, adding, “to call it pending, I am sorry, it’s a misnomer. Let them send AG’s certificate, we will clear it.” There are several other states which have not submitted AG’s report.