Railways extends priority loading of coal till Aug 31

The Railway Ministry has extended the facility of higher priority of loading coal for power sector by one more month until August 31, 2022.

The current extension was set to expire on July 31.

“Higher priority in loading coal for power sector (that is plants of Central and State power utilities and IPPs) from goods sheds and private washery has been accorded time to time,” said a circular by the Railway Ministry, issued on Thursday.

“The matter has been reviewed in Board’s office and it has been decided to extend the facility of according higher priority in loading of coal for power sector (that is plants of Central and State power utilities and IPPs) from goods sheds and private washery only up to August 31,” it further said.

The Ministry had in April this year introduced the dispensation amidst a shortage of coal inventories at power plants that threatened to lead to record power cuts across the country.

It had also taken a number of other steps to prioritise the transportation of coal to augment supplies.

During April-June 2022, the Railways had transported domestic and imported coal to power plants through 432 rakes per day on an average.