RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to put a pause on further rate cut for now in the latest bi-monthly monetary policy review.

“MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4per cent and continue with the accommodative stance to revive growth and mitigate the impact of Covid 19 while ensuring that inflation remains within target going forward,” RBI Governor and Chairman of MPC Shaktikanta Das said after the meeting.