The RBI revised the FY24 CPI inflation projection a tad lower at 5.1 per cent from the earlier projection of 5.2 per cent even as it kept the FY24 GDP growth projection at 6.5 per cent unchanged.

CPI inflation is now projected to moderate to 5.1 per cent for 2023-24 (against 5.2 per cent projection earlier); with Q1 at 4.6 per cent (5.1 per cent); Q2 at 5.2 per cent (5.4 per cent); Q3 at 5.4 per cent (5.4 per cent); and Q4 at 5.2 per cent (5.2 per cent), with risks evenly balanced.

Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent (unchanged from earlier projection), with Q1 at 8 per cent (7.8 per cent); Q2 at 6.5 per cent (6.2 per cent); Q3 at 6 per cent (6.1 per cent); and Q4 at 5.7 per cent (5.9 per cent), with risks evenly balanced.

