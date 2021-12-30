Relook at inverted duty structure for textiles, the main agenda

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The one-point agenda for the 46th meeting of Friday’s GST Council is to review the new taxation regime for textiles that is to come into effect from January 1. The textile industry is likely to get a relief.
BusinessLine learns that rate rationalisation is unlikely to be taken up as the Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked to study this is yet to finalise its report. The seven-member group under Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj S Bommai was constituted in September and asked to give its report within two months. It has already held two meetings.
The proposed hike in the rate for textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent has become a major bone of contention with many States demanding a rollback saying it would lead to job losses and closure of a large number of units. The Centre has also received a flurry of representations for putting off the new regime from the industry.
“Textile GST is expected to be the main point of discussion. It is more of a political issue now than economic,” a government source said.
At its previous, September 17, meeting in Lucknow, the Council had decided that “GST rate changes in order to correct the inverted duty structure in footwear and textiles sector, as discussed in earlier Council meetings and deferred for an appropriate time, will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2022.”
An inverted duty structure means higher rates on inputs and lower levies on output. This results in refunds to industry affecting cash flows for companies and revenue collections for the government. Consumers do not gain anything.
According to sources, the lower duty on finished products creates an inversion and consequently the annual refund amount exceeds ₹4,000 crore. “The amount is expected to grow, considering that in the first year (of implementation of the GST), refund of accumulated ITC (Input Tax Credit) was not allowed,” a source explained. The Textile Ministry, too, has pitched for removing the inversion to free the sector from the burden of taxes, including accumulated ITC.
There are representations from the footwear sector, too, but the Council is unlikely to revise its decision there.
As on date, there are multiple GST rates — the four main ones of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, and some special rates such as 0, 0.25, 1 and 3 per cent. There has been a thinking for long to reduce the number of rates by, say, merging 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs and introduce a 15 per cent rate. The GoM was to suggest the best possible option.
Other terms of reference for the GoM on rate rationalisation include reviewing the set of exempted goods and services with the objective of expanding the tax base, eliminating the breaking of the Input Tax Credit chain and re-looking instances of inverted duty structure.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...