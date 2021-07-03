Economy

Reopening of economy to help apparel exports catch up fast: AEPC

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 03, 2021

Economic recovery likely to be led by exports

Easing of lockdown restrictions by different States would help apparel exports catch up fast and surpass the pre-Covid levels soon, AEPC said on Saturday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that while the overall global demand has remained buoyant, the lockdowns in different parts of the country had kept factories in partial shutdown.

With decline in daily cases of infection and resumption of economic activities, India is now set to achieve healthy exports growth, he said.

“With the reopening of the economy, apparel exports are likely to catch up fast and surpass the pre-Covid levels soon. India’s economic recovery is likely to be led by exports till domestic demand picks up. And, leading the pack of exporters will be the MSMEs, as exports need personalised management,” Sakthivel said.

Published on July 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

apparel industry
economy (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.