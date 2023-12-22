Restaurants are gearing up to do brisk business as they ring in Xmas and New Year with special events, offers and curated menus. The fag-end of the year, which is marked with surge in footfalls at restaurants, has also seen some increase in Covid cases. But players believe unless there is a significant spike in Covid infections, the holiday season is unlikely to see an impact on consumer sentiments.

AD Singh, Managing Director, Olive Group of Restaurants, said, “The last 10 days of the year are usually very good for the restaurant industry as consumers tend to meet friends and eat out. So usually, the last 10 days are 30-40 per cent better than any other 10 days in the year (except Durga Puja time in Kolkata). While there are concerns about Covid, unless there’s a huge spike in the next few days it shouldn’t make any difference.”

Restaurants usually see strong double-digit growth during the Xmas and New Year period, which is peak business season. Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd said, “December is the season of festivities and year-end is a time to celebrate and go out with your gang. ‘Social’ is the go-to hub for people to create these memorable experiences. For instance, last year we saw the average footfalls grow roughly to the tune of 25-30 per cent, during the last week of December.” The restaurant chain is expecting to see similar growth in footfalls this season.

Domestic tourism

Pradeep Shetty, President Elect, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), pointed out that domestic tourism is witnessing a strong uptick especially for resort destinations, while city hotels and restaurants are rolling out plans for the Christmas and New Year events. He added as of now there are no concerns around Covid cases.

Swadeep Popli, Founder of the Chatter House and Flow, added, “There is a significant surge in footfall, with people enthusiastically visiting malls and high streets to celebrate the holiday season. At present, there doesn’t seem to be much cause for concern and so Christmas & New Year’s special menus and gigs are being planned in full swing.”