Retail inflation at 16-month low in Jan

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
With a dip in vegetable and sugar prices, retail inflation skid to 16-month-low of nearly 4 per cent in January. Though this seems to be a comfortable zone for the Reserve Bank of India, it might not prompt immediate downward revision of policy interest rate.
Meanwhile, industrial growth is back in black in December.
Retail inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), continued to slide in January and has now touched 4.06 per cent. This is the lowest after 4.62 per cent in October 2019. The headline rate for January is near median rate of targeted inflation range of 4 per cent with 2 per cent in both directions.
However, this is unlikely to prompt the RBI Governor-led Monetary Policy Committee to lower the policy rate, better knows as Repo Rate (the rate at which the RBI lends money to Scheduled Commercial Banks for a short period). One key factor could be continuous increase in fuel prices and that will also have a multiplier. Also, the RBI would like to wait for some more time to see the trend not just in headline but also in core inflation (excluding price movement in volatile products such as food and fuel). The next meeting of the MPC is likely to take place in April.
Food inflation, based on Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), declined to 1.89 per cent in January against 3.41 per cent in December. Retail inflation for vegetables in January was negative 15.84 per cent while for sugar and confectionary it was negative at 0.26 per cent. Bird flu also appears to have affected the rate of inflation for eggs as it is now around 13 per cent against 20 per cent or more in the previous months.
However, the bad news is that inflation for non-foods has recorded a rise, which is why Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with ICRA, expects inflation to resume an uptrend in February-March 2021. “We do not think that today’s softer-than-anticipated print creates the room for an imminent rate cut,” she said. Further, she mentioned that food prices have displayed a mixed trend so far in February. The rise in onion prices, as well as higher crude oil prices and their transmission into retail fuel prices, are areas of concern that need to be monitored.
“If the pace of growth in Q4 FY21 exceeds the prevailing tepid expectations, the stance may be revised to neutral in June 2021 MPC review. However, we anticipate that the MPC will err on the side of caution, and change the stance of monetary policy to neutral in the August 2021 review or later, only after there is greater confidence related to the economic revival,” she said.
Improved manufacturing and continuous rise in electricity production helped industrial growth, based on Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and will be back in positive territory as December saw a growth of 1 per cent against over 2 per cent contraction in November.
Manufacturing, with weight of over 77 per cent in IIP, recorded growth of 1.6 per cent in December, while electricity saw a growth of 5.1 per cent.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...