Retail inflation for industrial workers, eased to 3.87 per cent in April, compared to 4.2 per cent in March this year, according to official data, released on Friday.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, released the Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) numbers for February, March, and April on Friday.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month of March, 2024, stood at 4.20 per cent, as compared to 5.79 per cent in March, 2023," a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, year-on-year inflation, for the month of April, 2024, stood at 3.87 per cent, as compared to 5.09 per cent in April, 2023. Year-on-year inflation, for the month of February, 2024, stood at 4.90 per cent, as compared to 6.16 per cent in February, 2023.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index, for Industrial Workers every month, on the basis of retail prices, collected from 317 markets, spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The All-India CPI-IW for February, increased by 0.3 points to 139.2 points. The index for March, decreased by 0.3 points, and stood at 138.9 points.

The All-India CPI-IW for April, 2024, increased by 0.5 points, and stood at 139.4 (one hundred thirty nine point four).

The CPI-IW, is used for fixing dearness allowance employees, and dearness relief of pensioners by the government.

In another statement, the Ministry also released the All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers For Agricultural And Rural Labourers for March, and April.

"The year on year inflation rates for CPI-AL and CPI-RL in March, 2024, were recorded at 7.15 per cent, and 7.08 per cent, respectively. In April, 2024, the year-on-year inflation rates for CPI-AL, and CPI-RL, were registered at 7.03 per cent, and 6.96 per cent, respectively," it said.

In March, 2024, both the CPI-AL, and CPI-RL increased by 1 point, reaching 1,259 and 1,270, respectively. In April, 2024, the CPI-AL, rose by 4 points to 1,263, while the CPI-RL increased by 5 points to 1,275 points, it stated.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL), and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL), every month, on the basis of retail prices collected from 600 villages spread over 20 States.

The indices for the months of March, 2024 and April, 2024, are being released in this press release, it said.